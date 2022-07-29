The 2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational highlights the tattoo industry and the city of Akron. Join us for the 3-day event where you can get a new tattoo, enter your tattoo in a contest, and even bring the kiddos to our kids' zone! Artists from around the world will be joining us all weekend.
Rubber City Tattoo Invitational
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
