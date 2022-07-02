Rules of the Road Investing Seminar

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: yes

Short description: This will be presented in person and on Zoom by Josh Kaluzne from Edward Jones Financial Services. Learn fundamental concepts of investing and potential strategies to help build wealth.

Description: Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

This program will be presented on Zoom and in person. If you choose to participate on Zoom, you will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 2 days before the program.

Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

Would you like to read more on investing? We suggest Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets To More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life, by Laurence Kotlikoff.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330-896-9074
to
Google Calendar - Rules of the Road Investing Seminar - 2022-07-02 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rules of the Road Investing Seminar - 2022-07-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rules of the Road Investing Seminar - 2022-07-02 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rules of the Road Investing Seminar - 2022-07-02 10:30:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Friday

May 20, 2022

Saturday

May 21, 2022

Sunday

May 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix