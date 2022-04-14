S#!t You Should Know About Video

Presented by Pritt Entertainment Group

What’s your video IQ? Learn about everything you should know and more from the award-winning team at PEG! Have questions? Submit your video questions ahead of time and you’ll be entered into a drawing to receive a $30 gift card from Jilly’s Music Room. The winner will be drawn at the event. Join us afterwards for some post-event adventuring.

Email your questions to events@aafakron.com.

AAF Members: Free (please register)

Students: Free (please register)

Non-Members: $5