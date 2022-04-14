S#!t You Should Know About Video

to

Pritt Entertainment Group 201 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Presented by Pritt Entertainment Group

What’s your video IQ? Learn about everything you should know and more from the award-winning team at PEG! Have questions? Submit your video questions ahead of time and you’ll be entered into a drawing to receive a $30 gift card from Jilly’s Music Room. The winner will be drawn at the event. Join us afterwards for some post-event adventuring.

Email your questions to events@aafakron.com.

AAF Members: Free (please register)

Students: Free (please register)

Non-Members: $5

Info

Pritt Entertainment Group 201 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Business & Career, Events in The 330
to
Google Calendar - S#!t You Should Know About Video - 2022-04-14 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - S#!t You Should Know About Video - 2022-04-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - S#!t You Should Know About Video - 2022-04-14 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - S#!t You Should Know About Video - 2022-04-14 17:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required