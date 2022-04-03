We Salute You - a concert performed by A Chorus for a Cause

A Chorus for a Cause is so excited to be singing together again and for the opportunity to pay tribute to our veterans and military families in the concert that we were preparing before COVID shut us down. It’s been a rough two years, but our country is starting to return to normal and we’d like to celebrate that with you. Our country began with “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” and many “Patriot’s Prayers” before we could call “America, My Home”. “Because of the Brave” we have a wonderful country, and we need to now “Stand with the Brave” and say “Thank You, Soldiers”. We even have a medley of songs that honor every branch of our armed services.

No tickets are necessary to come celebrate with us. Donations in the form of cash or check will be collected so that we can help support the Military Family Center which is operated by Pegasus Farms (suggested donation is $10-$15). The Military Family Center helps veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families overcome conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury, substance abuse, depression, and social isolation. Please help us help them in their very worthy efforts.

The concerts are:

April 3 at 4:00pm at Zion United Church of Christ

415 S. Main St, North Canton

April 9 at 7:00pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

127 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.