Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr.

to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

A soulful and funky Cleveland native,  saxophonist and "Pieces of a Dream" alumnus returns home by way of Maryland for a Blu debut, with all-star band featuring Eddie Baccus Jr, John C Hall, Alphonso McDuffie and Rob Hubbard. Blu Jazz, Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

Info
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Eddie Baccus Jr. - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail