People ages 13 to 17 are invited to explore the winter season on snowshoes. Afterwards warm up by a fire, enjoy marshmallows and hot chocolate and learn how snowshoeing progressed from a means of survival to a popular sport. Registration is required. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 5-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Teen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire
to
Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087
