Teen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire

to

Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087

People ages 13 to 17 are invited to explore the winter season on snowshoes. Afterwards warm up by a fire, enjoy marshmallows and hot chocolate and learn how snowshoeing progressed from a means of survival to a popular sport. Registration is required. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 5-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Teen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire - 2022-02-05 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire - 2022-02-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire - 2022-02-05 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Adventure Series: Snowshoe Hike & Fire - 2022-02-05 17:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 27, 2022

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required