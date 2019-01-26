Jilly’s presents Highway 61

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This rust belt-based band features Bob Moughler on harmonica and vocals, Mike Lenz on guitar and vocals and Dylan Roth on drums. Moughler’s quest was to form a band that would incorporate Chicago-style blues and West Coast boogie. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Highway 61 - 2019-01-26 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail