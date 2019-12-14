Jilly’s presents Highway 61

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This rust belt-based band features Bob Moughler on harmonica and vocals, Mike Lenz on guitar and vocals and Dylan Roth on drums. Moughler’s quest was to form a band that would incorporate Chicago-style blues and West Coast boogie. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
