Jilly’s presents Matthew Alec & The Soul Electric

Introducing the brand-new Northeast Ohio act The Soul Electric. Featuring five talented and diverse musicians, the group is creating its own unique and exciting blend of electric jazz with influences including David Sanborn, Stevie Wonder, The Meters, Steely Dan, The Brecker Brothers, Van Morrison, and many others Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com