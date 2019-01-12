Jilly’s presents Matthew Alec & The Soul Electric

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Introducing the brand-new Northeast Ohio act The Soul Electric. Featuring five talented and diverse musicians, the group is creating its own unique and exciting blend of electric jazz with influences including David Sanborn, Stevie Wonder, The Meters, Steely Dan, The Brecker Brothers, Van Morrison, and many others Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
