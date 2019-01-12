One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre

to Google Calendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

One Fine Day is an acoustic-driven band of female vocals. Their musical style is a creative blend of contemporary Christian, country and bluegrass with just a hint of blues. The song list spans generations with current radio hits, old favorites and original music. Rialto Theatre, Kenmore. 8 p.m. $8. therialtotheatre.com

Info
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - One Fine Day at The Rialto Theatre - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail