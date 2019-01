Hudson Antique Show 2019

The Hudson Antique Show is one of Ohio’s finest antique shows. There are over 50 dealers from around the country showcasing furniture, art, smalls, stoneware, Americana, folk art and much more. Days Inn & Suites, Richfield. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $10.