Take in a powerful performance of this piece about the experiences of Northeast Ohio residents, created by Akron-based Black theater artists and presented by the Akron Civic Theatre's Millennial Theatre Project. Afterward, stay for the town hall-style discussion. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. Free. akroncivic.com
"Say It Loud"
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Comedy Events in The 330 Theater & DanceRubber City Comedy Festival
-
-
Theater & Dance"La Cage Aux Folles"
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
-
Comedy Events in The 330 Theater & DanceRubber City Comedy Festival
-
Saturday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: