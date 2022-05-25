"Say It Loud"

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Take in a powerful performance of this piece about the experiences of Northeast Ohio residents, created by Akron-based Black theater artists and presented by the Akron Civic Theatre's Millennial Theatre Project. Afterward, stay for the town hall-style discussion. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. Free. akroncivic.com

Theater & Dance
