Build a scarecrow to decorate the grounds of the Nature Realm for the month of October. The frame and straw will be provided, you bring the clothes and your imagination for a fun night of scarecrow building. Registration begins 9/15. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 6-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org