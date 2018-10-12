School Break Day Camps: Harry Potter Fun

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

10/12 School Break Day Camps: Harry Potter Fun% Students ages 7-14, take your creativity into the world of Harry Potter, from wand-making to spell book-binding. You’ll leave with a host of Potter-inspired artwork and have loads of fun making it. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 9 a.m.-noon or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35-$55. akronartworks.com

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
