The School of Dance, Theatre and Arts Administration in collaboration with DANCECleveland hosts A.I.M Abraham.In.Motion

The School of Dance, Theatre and Arts Administration in collaboration with DANCECleveland will host Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M) for a weeklong residency in which Artistic Director Kyle Abraham and his dancers will guest teach dance and theory courses and interact with the student body during open forum discussions.

A culminating performance which is open to the public will be held on Saturday, October 6th at 7:30 P.M. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. A.I.M will perform three statement pieces: "State", "Indy" and "Meditation: A Silent Prayer." This performance is presented by DANCECleveland.