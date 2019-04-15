School Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Bring your students on a field trip to Beech Creek Gardens for a day filled with hands-on learning and lots of fun! Trained instructors provide students with guided instruction, leading them through interactive, hands-on activities in the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Students will also go on a guided hike with field work specific to the chosen learning topic. Choose from a variety of learning topics, such as life cycles, fossils, soil, or create a custom program. Educational programming is available for grades K-12 and meets the current state curriculum requirements for Ohio. Must have a group size of at least 25 students to be eligible for this guided program, and most of the areas involved with the program are wheelchair accessible. Scheduling is now open for the 2019 season and fills quickly! Field trips are available weekdays from April 15, 2019 through June 7, 2019 at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. Come explore with us! To schedule a school field trip, call (330) 829-7050. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
