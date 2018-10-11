The Seagull

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

It’s The Seagull as you have never seen it before as Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece gets a fresh, contemporary take in this youthful and energetic production. Each on their own quest for artistic and romantic fulfillment, guests at a country estate find themselves entangled in romantic triangles, leading to resentment, jealousy, and misplaced affection along with love, music, and laughter through tears.

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
2164007091
