Search for the Christ Child

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 1361 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313

The Youth of St. Paul's Episcopal Church invites visitors of all ages to "The Search for the Christ Child." You will begin your search by signing in for the census at the Camelback Inn. There, you will enjoy cookies and hot cocoa as you wait for your Shepherd Guide to pick you up. The Shepherd will lead you on an interactive journey throughout the church and the grounds in search of the Christ Child. This journey is free and for all ages. Canned food donations will be accepted and donated to local food banks. Contact Beth Guenther at bguenther@stpaulsakron.org or 330-836-9327 for more information

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 1361 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313
Kids & Family
330-836-9327
