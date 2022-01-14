Second Friday: Creative Nourishment Workshop

Nourish your creativity and find your center for 2022 in this mindfulness-based writing workshop. Artist, writer, and creative teacher Lindsey Jo Scott will guide you through timed writing prompts, meditation, and creative exercises to help you quiet your mind, connect to your imagination, and discover and trust your own voice. You’ll learn practical ways to move through fear, judgment, perfectionism, procrastination, rejection, and resistance as part of the process. You will also have an opportunity to practice radical deep listening. No matter your age or your life path, whether creativity is part of your career, hobby, or dream, you are welcome here!

All you need is your favorite notebook and smooth writing pen. Registration will close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 12.

$5 members/$15 non-members, Museum admission, a Lindsey Jo Scott postcard and affirmation sticker included in registration.