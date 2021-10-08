Second Friday: Exhibition Celebration

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join the Museum as we celebrate the recently opened exhibitions, More is More, Afterimages, and Continuum. Pop-up tours of the exhibits will run throughout the evening, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Free admission and complimentary refreshments for members/$12 non-members, admission to Museum and celebration included in fee. No advance registration is required.

