Second Friday: GameFest Sneak Peek with 88bit

Get your game face on with a game-themed night at the Museum. Classic board games, a scavenger hunt, and a live performance of classic video game music provided by 88bit will run throughout the evening. Visitors will also get a sneak peek of GameFest Akron.

88bit is the alter ego of Cleveland-based pianist, composer, and recording artist, Rob Kovacs, where he performs virtuosic note-for-note piano arrangements of classic video game soundtracks mainly from the original Nintendo Entertainment System. Kovacs is one of the only pianists in the world to publicly perform some of these early game soundtracks, many of which have never been released outside of the games they’re in.

Free for members/general admission for non-members