Second Friday: Making with More is More

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join local artist Megan Young for a workshop inspired by the More is More exhibition. Participants will learn weaving and sculptural techniques for their take-home creations. Expect to use traditional and non-traditional materials, such as:

Yarn

Fabric scraps

Egg cartons

Pipe cleaners

Beads

Sponges

Participants are invited to bring their own materials to make their creations more personal if they wish.

The workshop will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 8:00 pm, though participants are encouraged to arrive at 6:00 pm to take a closer look at the More is More exhibition and talk with the instructing artist.

$10 members/$20 non-members include workshop materials and admission to the galleries.

