Second Friday: Meditate with Afterimages

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join Akron’s Yoga Squared studio in the galleries for 30 minutes of meditation among the artworks in the exhibition Afterimages. Registration required.

FREE for members/ $12 non-members; fee includes admission to the Museum and the celebration.

