Second Friday: Meditate with Afterimages

Join Akron’s Yoga Squared studio in the galleries for 30 minutes of meditation among the artworks in the exhibition Afterimages. Registration required.
FREE for members/ $12 non-members; fee includes admission to the Museum and the celebration.
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
