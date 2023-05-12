Secret Society Comedy Presents: Alex Price

End your week with laughs as Northeast Ohio's nomad comedy club debuts in downtown Cuyahoga Falls for a one-night special event. Give the password at the door, enjoy dinner and drinks with friends, feel like part of a Secret Society as you discover one of stand-up comedy's best-kept Secrets: Alex Price. A regular opener for comedy legends Dave Attell, Hannibal Buress, and Kyle Kinane, Alex developed an outsized sense of humor to match his 6'9" stature and quickly became known in comedy circles far away from his native Indiana. Don't miss our debut on the Riverfront!