Secret Society Comedy

Cleveland's late night "secret" comedy show pops up in Akron for the first time with a fresh lineup of local favorites and surprise guests.
Featuring:
Long John The Comedian (Steve Harvey's Stand-Up Spotlight),
Martin Phillips (Kill Tony Podcast),
Rebecca Kaplan (The Furious Gazelle),
Kayt Hester (Boston Comedy Festival),
Hosted by David Horning (New York Comedy Festival),
And More!
Tickets are $10 pre-sale / $15 at the door
Need a laugh to end your week on a high note?
Then discover Cleveland's best kept secret popping up in Akron: underground comedy in an intimate back room setting.
Lineup subject to change*
Presented by The Cleveland Comedy Festival
Produced by Golden Ox Studio and Water Cooler Comedy