Secret Society Comedy

to

Pub Bricco Jazz Room 1841 Merriman Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44313

Cleveland's late night "secret" comedy show pops up in Akron for the first time with a fresh lineup of local favorites and surprise guests.

Featuring:

Long John The Comedian (Steve Harvey's Stand-Up Spotlight),

Martin Phillips (Kill Tony Podcast),

Rebecca Kaplan (The Furious Gazelle),

Kayt Hester (Boston Comedy Festival),

Hosted by David Horning (New York Comedy Festival),

And More!

Tickets are $10 pre-sale / $15 at the door

Need a laugh to end your week on a high note?

Then discover Cleveland's best kept secret popping up in Akron: underground comedy in an intimate back room setting.

Lineup subject to change*

Presented by The Cleveland Comedy Festival

Produced by Golden Ox Studio and Water Cooler Comedy

Info

Pub Bricco Jazz Room 1841 Merriman Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44313
Comedy
4409410894
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Secret Society Comedy - 2022-05-07 23:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Secret Society Comedy - 2022-05-07 23:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Secret Society Comedy - 2022-05-07 23:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Secret Society Comedy - 2022-05-07 23:30:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Friday

April 29, 2022

Saturday

April 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix