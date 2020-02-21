The Me I Seldom Share - a portrait project by Don Parsisson. Presented by Artists of Rubber City at the BOX gallery - 140 E. Market St. 3rd floor, Akron OH 44308
The Me I Seldom Share
The BOX Gallery 140 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Groundhogs
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Company”
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Groundhogs
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatCoffee with a Curator: “The Kids Are Alright”
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire presents L’Amore: An Old Italian Valentine
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Afterglow”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
-
Health & WellnessCaregiver Support Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatAkron Zoo's Wine and Paint
-
Saturday
-
BridalThe Summit Bridal Show 2020
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMKZ Valentine's Day GALA 2020
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMKZ Valentine's Day GALA 2020
-
-
BridalThe Summit Bridal Show 2020
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Afterglow”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: