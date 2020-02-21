The Me I Seldom Share

to Google Calendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00

The BOX Gallery 140 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio

The Me I Seldom Share - a portrait project by Don Parsisson. Presented by Artists of Rubber City at the BOX gallery - 140 E. Market St. 3rd floor, Akron OH 44308

Info

The BOX Gallery 140 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Me I Seldom Share - 2020-02-21 12:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Wednesday

February 12, 2020

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Friday

February 14, 2020

Saturday

February 15, 2020

Sunday

February 16, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button