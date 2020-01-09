Learn to detoxify your home and body and make wiser choices as a consumer with Nick Angelis, CRNA and CEO of Alleviant Health Centers of Akron and Erica Hagen, owner of From Heels to Heals. Alleviant provides holistic counseling, psychiatry, and pain management for children and adults: Heal Pain, Restore Hope, Regain Purpose.
Self-Care for the New Year
Alleviant Health Centers of Akron 1000 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Ste 1, Akron, Ohio 44333
