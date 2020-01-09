Self-Care for the New Year

Google Calendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00

Alleviant Health Centers of Akron 1000 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Ste 1, Akron, Ohio 44333

Learn to detoxify your home and body and make wiser choices as a consumer with Nick Angelis, CRNA and CEO of Alleviant Health Centers of Akron and Erica Hagen, owner of From Heels to Heals. Alleviant provides holistic counseling, psychiatry, and pain management for children and adults: Heal Pain, Restore Hope, Regain Purpose.

Info

Alleviant Health Centers of Akron 1000 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Ste 1, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
8669514325
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Self-Care for the New Year - 2020-01-09 17:30:00
Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 2, 2020

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Tuesday

January 7, 2020

Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser