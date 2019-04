May 6, 2019, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

SENIORS & CAREGIVER’S EXPO

MACEDONIA SENIOR CENTER

9691 VALLEY VIEW RD.

MACEDONIA, OHIO 44056

Senior resource specialist vendors available to answer all of your caregiving and senior related questions.

Free Resources, lots of information, prizes and FUN!

Vendor Registration: events@darpr.com or 440-542-1060