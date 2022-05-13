Attend this free performance by Joseph Rubin and his orchestra to hear musical memories from the big band era. The concert features the music of an Akron favorite, Clyde McCoy, and his Sugar Blues Orchestra, which performed at Summit Beach Park from 1937 to 1946. Akron-Summit County Public Library, main library auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Free. akronlibrary.org
Sentimental Journey: Musical Memories of Summit Beach Park
Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio
