Sept. 2 Kenmore First Friday: Marc Lee Shannon, Crafty Mart & More!

Join us for the final Kenmore First Friday of 2022 featuring Marc Lee Shannon, Indre, Crafty Mart, Thirsty Dog, and more!

Music Lineup:

Main Stage (15th St.)

6:45- 7:30 pm Indré

8-9 pm Marc Lee Shannon

McCutchan Courtyard Blues Stage:

6-6:45 p.m. – The Legendary Porch Sheiks

7-7:30 p.m. – Deep South Akron All Stars

First Glance Stage (Live Music Now Courtyard):

6-6:45 p.m. – A-Minus

7:30-8 p.m. – FG Hip Hop Night

The Rialto Living Room:

5-7 pm Akorn Jammers Open Mic

The Rialto Theatre:

9 p.m.-midnight Kenmore First Friday Nightcap: Glenn Lazear Album Release Show Ft. Talons' (ticketed show)

Food & Beer Lineup:

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company

Dee's Dogs & More

International Jerk

Southern Thangs

Kenmore Eastern Sports Bar

Kona Ice

The Nite Owl

Pierre's Brooklyn Pizza & Deli

Vendor Lineup:

Crafty Mart will bring its stable of local artists, makers and artisans to the Kenmore First Friday vendor market on September 2!

Kenmore First Fridays are presented by Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, Akron Civic Commons and Rotary Club of Akron, with additional support from Cargill, City of Akron, Kenmore Chamber of Commerce, Kenmore Komics & Games, Pedal Stomper Productions, The Summit, Akron Buzz, Akron Promise, Evolve Marketing, Fastenal, KeyBank, Lowry Heating & Cooling, Pierre's Brooklyn Pizza & Deli, Primo's Deli, Portage Path Behavioral Health, Prentice Funeral Home, Regina's Pizza, Rocco's Pizza, Showcase Meats, Thomas C. Loepp Law Offices, and Torchbearers

Event information will be posted as it becomes available at betterkenmore.org/first-friday.

See you soon on the BLVD!