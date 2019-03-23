ShakesBeer: Greenshow After Dark

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

One night only, the popular ShakesBeer returns to help you celebrate St. Paddy’s month in Renaissance style. Help turn the Greystone lobby bar into a rowdy Irish pub as you sing all your favorite Greenshow tunes. Sit back and enjoy a pint with OSF, literally. The actors will be drinking right along with you. This reading has the potential to get sillier and sillier throughout the night. Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. ohioshakespeare.com

Info

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
