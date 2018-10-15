Shaping Sand Run

Sand Run Metro Park 1400 Sand Run, Akron, Ohio 44313

Hike the strenuous Dogwood Trail to learn about the origins of Sand Run Stream and how, even today, there are forces at play that shape it further. Good hiking boots, poles and water are recommended. Good for spree credit. Sand Run Metro Park, Wadsworth Area, 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Sand Run Metro Park 1400 Sand Run, Akron, Ohio 44313
