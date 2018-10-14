The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Sheades perform music from Max Wheel & The Sheades last album Grand Avenue along with a special tribute to The Kinks. Suggested donation of $10 with 50% of the proceeds to benefit local Akron cancer fighters. Four Leaf Clover Run Foundation is the recipient of this fundraiser.

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-663-8682
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Sheades Fight Cancer Fundraiser - 2018-10-14 17:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail