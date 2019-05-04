Sheep Derby Day

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

Mint juleps, good food, wonderful hats and sheep races make this event a fun way to benefit the historical society. Cost of admission includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, a ticket for mint julep, hat contests, a chance to win gift baskets and much more. The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $45-$100. summithistory.org

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
