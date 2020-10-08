The Shoji Tabuchi Show at Ohio Star Theater

Just what is the Shoji Tabuchi Show that everyone loving American music is raving about? At its heart is Branson USA’s first family of extraordinary musical entertainment. Shoji Tabuchi, his beautiful wife Dorothy, and delightful daughter Christian. The family that plays, sings, and dances encompasses all the wholesome values of truly great family entertainment, rivaling the pure excitement of Las Vegas and New York. Their repertoire includes everything from country to classic, played with all the subtlety or verve the music demands. Coming to Ohio Star Theater: Showcase Magazine says, “Shoji is a master violinist. It is an electrifying production.”