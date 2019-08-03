Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

to Google Calendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00

Market Square at Crocker Park 239 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145

Apply Now!

Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

Join us as we launch our first handmade festival featuring live music (three bands!), food trucks and beer garden to celebrate summer! This event is the perfect summer event. Spend the day shopping Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show handmade artisans and crafters while enjoying a bite to eat and live entertainment! Admission and parking is free on site! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows craft show line (hosts of this event), please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market St.

Westlake, OH 44145

DATE:

Saturday, August 3, 2019

TIME:

11:00am-6:00pm

Info

Market Square at Crocker Park 239 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2019-08-03 11:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Thursday

March 7, 2019

Friday

March 8, 2019

Saturday

March 9, 2019

Sunday

March 10, 2019

Monday

March 11, 2019

Tuesday

March 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail