Apply Now!

Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

Join us as we launch our first handmade festival featuring live music (three bands!), food trucks and beer garden to celebrate summer! This event is the perfect summer event. Spend the day shopping Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show handmade artisans and crafters while enjoying a bite to eat and live entertainment! Admission and parking is free on site! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows craft show line (hosts of this event), please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market St.

Westlake, OH 44145

DATE:

Saturday, August 3, 2019

TIME:

11:00am-6:00pm