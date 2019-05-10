The University of Akron (UA) Theatre program continues its 2018-19 season with Out of Silence: Abortion Stories from the 1 in 3 Campaign. This event is part of a national initiative which educates youth and young adults about the issues surrounding abortion in order to stimulate new dialogue, rooted in honesty and empathy. UA Theatre is proud to partner with New World Performance Lab, “Akron’s alternative theatre company,” in presenting this series of works written and directed by women.

Guest directors from NWPL, Jamie Hale, Rosilyn Jentner, and Debora Totti, will bring performing artists from The University of Akron and from the community together to engage in this vital discourse through the power of theatre and storytelling.

Performances will be held on the UA campus in Sandefur Theatre, Guzzetta Hall, 157 University Avenue, on May 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 PM, May 5 at 2:00 PM, and at Balch Street Theatre, 220 South Balch Street, in Akron on May 10, 11 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. To purchase tickets online, visit outofsilenceua.eventbrite.com. You may also make reservations by emailing administration.arts@gmail.com or by calling the UA DTAA ticket office at (330) 972-7895. For more information on all show events, visit www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances.

This event, featuring many different art forms inspired by conversations with community members, challenges the divisive partisan rhetoric surrounding abortion and women’s rights, and simply asks us to listen. Out of Silence will involve community partnership, discussion, and sharing of resources to facilitate an open and informative space for all.

The Theatre Arts Program at The University of Akron equips undergraduate and graduate students with a broad knowledge of theatre arts and fundamental practical skills in order to prepare them to address the emerging issues and challenges of the theatre profession and a diverse and vibrant society. The Theatre Arts Program provides high quality educational and artistic experiences that enhance the cultural lives of all students at The University of Akron, as well as the residents of the greater Akron community and the Northeast Ohio region.