Celebrate women by reading about 12 women throughout history and listening to storytellers and community members share their stories about women. Featured storytellers will lead the event and community members will have the opportunity to share their prepared, true stories about females during this event.
Silhouettes and Storytelling: A Celebration of Women
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
