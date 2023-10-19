Silver Medal Award

Join us for this year's annual meeting and help us celebrate our honorees:

• Silver Medal Recipient, Carla Davis, Marketing Communications Director at the Akron-Summit County Public Library

• Member of the Year

• Volunteer of the Year

• Partner of the Year

• High Five Award Recipients

• Applause Award Winners

Agenda

5:30pm

Featuring food by Hibachi Xpress Dino Style

Cash bar

6pm

Presentation begins

7–8pm

Food, cash bar

Network

RSVP deadline: Oct. 16