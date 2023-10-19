Silver Medal Award

to

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join us for this year's annual meeting and help us celebrate our honorees:

• Silver Medal Recipient, Carla Davis, Marketing Communications Director at the Akron-Summit County Public Library

• Member of the Year

• Volunteer of the Year

• Partner of the Year

• High Five Award Recipients

• Applause Award Winners

Agenda

5:30pm

Featuring food by Hibachi Xpress Dino Style

Cash bar

6pm

Presentation begins

7–8pm

Food, cash bar

Network

RSVP deadline: Oct. 16

Info

