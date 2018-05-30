Silver Ring Making

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

5/30-7/11 Silver Ring Making  Take a piece of silver from scratch and design and fabricate your very own ring with a cabochon (rounded stone) setting. Beginner and advanced students are welcome. Supplies are included. Registration is required. Canton Museum of Art, Room 102, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6-8 p.m. $96-$122. cantonart.org

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
