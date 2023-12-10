Sing Noel with a Fa-la-la

Join A Chorus for a Cause as we Sing We Now of Christmas and The Holiday Season with joyous Various Themes on Fa-la-la. This time of year is often thought of as the holiday for children and so we sing A Muppet Christmas Carol Medley and we answer the age old question with Yes, Virginia (There's a Santa Claus), while visiting A Marshmallow World (with "The Candy Man"). Be sure and listen for The Little Drummer Boy singing Peace on Earth and that will take us to hear the Ukrainian Bell Carol, a favorite of many people.

You're bound to find carols to sing at any of our concerts, as there will be a sing-along. From Bethlehem to Ukraine to the United States of America, including Hawaii, of coarse, (Mele Kalikimaka) The First Noel (a favorite at all of our concerts) tells of Goin' Now to See the Baby, so Long Ago.

Shalom from A Chorus for a Cause and Harmony Ringers

Concerts are:

Sunday December 10th at 3:30pm

Faith United Methodist Church

300 9th St NW, North Canton

Tuesday December 19th at 7:30pm

Trinity United Church of Christ

3909 Blackburn Rd, NW, Canton