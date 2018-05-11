Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Alexis Antes

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Join us as we welcome Alexis Antes to Bent Ladder for the first time! Hailing from Cleveland, Alexis has opened for artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, James Taylor and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. She’s also played at Lilith Fair, and headlined her own sold out shows in the Cleveland area. As Chuck Yarborough noted in The Plain Dealer, “Singing is a gift. Songwriting is a gift. Playing is a gift. It’s not uncommon to find an artist who does one of the three well; it IS uncommon to find one who does all three well. Add Cleveland’s own Alexis Antes to the final list….” You won’t want to miss it!

No cover charge. Up In Smoke BBQ will be onsite from 5:30-8:30pm, serving up some delicious pulled pork, brisket, mac and cheese and tons of fixins. Must be 21+ after 6pm.

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
