Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

It’s true that Jim Gill was a finalist in the new song competition at Kerrville’s Music Festival in Texas. It’s also true that he was the first runner-up in the 2006 Pittsburgh Singer/Songwriter competition and has toured throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New England. It would not be a lie to state that he has shared stages with artists as renowned and varied as John Gorka, Michael Stanley and Tommy James and the Shondells. Nor is it a fallacy to divulge that he has seven sisters and no brothers. (I’ll let that sink in.) But perhaps most notably, Jim Gill may be most proud for winning a coloring contest in fourth grade. (It’s been discovered that the other kids in the class weren’t trying all that hard!)

Oh, and he sings and plays a guitar.

No cover charge, but after 6pm, you must be 21 or over. Quite Frank Eccentric Street Food will be onsite from 5:30 until about 8:30 with amazing tacos, burgers, hot dogs, and more. Don’t miss their truffle fries!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
330-485-1089
