Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller

to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Matt Miller was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. He started writing songs as a teenager with early influences in 90’s alt-rock. Upon honing his craft in Nashville, he’s expanded upon his sound through entwining multiple genre’s from R&B to Neo-Soul to create something familiar yet uniquely refreshing in the rock-world. Vulnerable and slightly unorthodox, his songs seek to evoke an emotional well-spring while integrating groove and tightly syncopated rhythms.

We will also have the Waffle-O-Waffle food truck starting at 5:30pm Make sure to come out and enjoy some ridiculously delicious food!!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink
3304851089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2018-07-07 18:30:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser