Please join us as we welcome Scott Paris back to Bent Ladder! Scott is a Canton native, who performs year long across Ohio. His music can be found on Pandora and Spotify. Style wise, Scott’s music resembles early 90’s Alternative groups like Beck and the Lemonheads. You won’t want to miss him!

No cover charge, but you must be 21+ after 6pm. Zydeco Bistro will be onsite from 5:30 until about 8:30pm with delicious cajun and creole cuisine. Don’t miss their jambalaya!