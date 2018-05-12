Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Shelby Olive

Shelby Olive, an Akron native, is a songbird at heart. She got her first ukulele for Christmas in 2009 because her hands wouldn’t fit around a guitar comfortably and from that moment on, it was history! She grew up with a strong musical theatre background that later morphed into heavy jazz influences. Every style of music Shelby has encountered seems to be incorporated in her songwriting, resulting in a blend unlike any other. She is one half of the nationally-renowned ukulele duo, Recipe of Life, and has spent the past two years as the vocalist for Kent State University’s Big Band. With Recipe of Life, she has released two albums and has gone on two tours across the Midwest. Her songwriting comes from a place of honesty and purity. Whether she is singing about young love, heartbreak, growing up, or moving on– her lyrics are ones all of us can relate to. Shelby just released her debut solo album.

No cover charge. Fire and Ice will be onsite from 5:30-8:30pm serving up delicious wood-fired pizzas. Must be 21+ after 6pm.