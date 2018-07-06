Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Josh Ferro

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Josh is a singer/songwriter who grew up outside of Cleveland and currently lives in Canal Fulton, Ohio. He writes and performs original tunes based on his life experiences covering topics from frogs to condoms and everything in between. His songs might make you laugh, or they might make you cry, but his performances are always a guaranteed good time. Josh will be joined by banjo and guitar extraordinaire DJ Buell.

We will also have Waffle-O-Waffle serving up something savory, sweet and delicious!! You wont want to miss them!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
