Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ryan Humbert

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Ryan Humbert is a Northeast Ohio based singer-songwriter, leading the pop/rock Ryan Humbert Band and honky-tonk group Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts. As heard on Sirius XM, The Summit FM and The330.net and seen with Chris Isaak, Zac Brown Band, Elvis Costello, Marty Stuart, Pete Yorn and more.

A 2016 Ystark/Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce “20 Under 40” recipient and recently seen on the cover of the May 2016 issue of About Magazine!

For more information, visit www.ryanhumbert.com www.shootoutsmusic.com

We will also have Quite Frank cooking up

some delicious hot dogs, truffle fries, quesadillas and more! Starting at 5:30pm

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

