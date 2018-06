Scott is a Canton native, who performs year long across Ohio. His music can be found on Pandora and Spotify. Style wise, Scott’s music resembles early 90’s Alternative groups like Beck and the Lemonheads. You won’t want to miss him!

We will also have Zydeco Bistro, Creole/Cajun Inspired Mobile Restaurant! With absolutely fantastic eats! They will start serving at 5:30pm!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/