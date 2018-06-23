Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle)

to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Ty Kellogg has shared his booming and crooning baritone voice and

country-gospel-blues-folk stylings all over Ohio and western Pennsylvania since 2007. Whether he is playing in a local nursing home, or at the Ohio State Fair, crowds are drawn to the sincerity and subtle tongue-in-cheek humor which he displays through his wide repertoire of originals, covers and old-time songs.

Waffle-O-Waffle will be here cooking as well! They will start serving at 5:30pm and always have some new and delicious planned!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle) - 2018-06-23 18:30:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

June 14, 2018

Friday

June 15, 2018

Saturday

June 16, 2018

Sunday

June 17, 2018

Monday

June 18, 2018

Tuesday

June 19, 2018

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser