Singer/Songwriter Showcase w/ Ty Kellogg (Waffle-O-Waffle)

Ty Kellogg has shared his booming and crooning baritone voice and

country-gospel-blues-folk stylings all over Ohio and western Pennsylvania since 2007. Whether he is playing in a local nursing home, or at the Ohio State Fair, crowds are drawn to the sincerity and subtle tongue-in-cheek humor which he displays through his wide repertoire of originals, covers and old-time songs.

Waffle-O-Waffle will be here cooking as well! They will start serving at 5:30pm and always have some new and delicious planned!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

